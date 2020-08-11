Python may be your safest bet for a career in coding – Latest News

Whether you are looking to add a new programming language to your skillset, or to venture into coding, Python is today the safest bet.

Python is a high-level language, but it’s more like the English you speak and write. “If you read a snippet of code in Python, it’s easy to figure out the intention behind the code, what the algorithm is trying to do. This makes Python very easy to learn,” says Nabarun Pal, an infrastructure engineer and one of the key organisers of PyCon India (Python Conference) 2020, due in October. Nabarun and Sayan Chowdhury, a Linux software engineer and PyCon chair, were our guests at the eleventh edition of Times Techies Webinars.

Python, which broke into the tech scene around the early 90s, is free and open source. But its current chartbuster status owes a lot to the community of developers and the vast collection of libraries (packages) that can be fitted into any problem you are trying to solve. “Python has a huge universe of libraries or packages. If you are building a web application, you have Django and Flask, suiting different purposes. Similarly, packages are available for desktop, infrastructure and mobile applications, and for data science, visualisation, research and machine learning. Micropython and Circuitpython let you tinker with hardware,” says Pal.

Pal and Chowdhury say this sets Python apart from most other languages, which are useful for specific purposes. R, for instance, is great for data science, but not for much else.

Python drives a range of activities in AI. For data science, some of the most powerful libraries are Pandas, Jupyter and Numpy, which are designed for heavy duty tasks. There are also packages for visualisation, besides the machine learning packages like Keras, Tensorflow and Pytorch.

“If you are looking to build something faster, Python is the ideal choice. Instagram is a famous example. From image processing to infrastructure to ML, Python can practically do everything for you,” says Chowdhury. Companies that use a lot of Python include Nasa, Uber, Facebook, YouTube, PayPal, Reddit and Pinterest.

Academia too uses a lot of Python. The popular packages used for research, say, for molecular analysis, are MDanalysis, Astropy and SunPy.

With Python, it’s very easy to have cycles of development – as you write the code, you can run it, test it, and if something goes wrong, you can come back and make changes, and repeat the whole loop.

Like in most other skills, practice and more practice is the only way to excel in Python. “Write code, iterate on it, you will make a lot of mistakes, but you learn from them. And practise more,” says Pal. A combination of skills along with Python will be helpful in charting your career path. For example, if you are into web, you can pick up Python and Django, and a cloud certification (like Azure). Python is just the language, and there are these sets of frameworks one needs to pick up.

Since Python is open source, it helps to involve yourself in the open source community. Open source helps you to experience a wide range of coding styles. “You can start by attending local meetups. When you write code in open source, your code is reviewed by lots of people around the globe before it is accepted,” says Pal.

Find a project that is very close to your interest (gaming or some task that you need to automate) and then start contributing. “It’s not easy contributing to open source. But if you stick with the community and practise repeatedly, you will eventually be able to contribute to the numerous Python projects that are on,” says Chowdhury.

