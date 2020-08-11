Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Buy Home in Santa Barbara

WENN/Avalon

According to a new report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex buy the home themselves as a place where they want to continue their lives after leaving the U.K.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly found a perfect house to raise their son Archie in the United States. According to a new report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have bought a private family home in Santa Barbara.

Page Six claims that the couple has been living in their own home in the upscale California community for six weeks. Also living in the area are their friends Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.

Harry and Meghan have been quietly living in their own home in Santa Barbara since early July. “They are not houseguests of Oprah or anyone else, they bought this home themselves. This is where they want to continue their lives after leaving the U.K.,” a source says. “This is the first home either of them has ever owned. It has been a very special time for them as a couple and as a family – to have complete privacy for six weeks since they moved in.”

“They intend to put down their roots in this house and the quiet community, which has considerable privacy. This is where they want to bring Archie up, where they hope he can have as normal a life as possible,” the informant continues. Despite rumors that the couple was eyeing an L.A. house, Harry and Meghan allegedly “never intended to make Los Angeles their home. It was a good place for them to be upon their arrival in the U.S. to be close to Meghan’s mom [who lives in L.A.].”

While the source doesn’t mention the price of the house, it is said that “they have thought about this carefully and researched it well. This is the place where they plan to be happy, make good friends and bring up Archie, giving him the chance to play with other children his age.”

Prior to this, Harry and Meghan reportedly stayed at entertainment mogul Tyler Perry‘s $18 million Beverly Hills mansion. The house boasts 12-bedroom and eight-bathroom.