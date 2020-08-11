Plastiques Flexibülb Inc obtains the prestigious Bombardier Diamond Certificate for a second consecutive year.

Article content

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, Quebec — Plastiques Flexibülb Inc, a Canadian manufacturer of non-metallic components for the aerospace industry, was awarded the prestigious Bombardier Diamond Certificate for their 2019 performances, repeating the previous 2018 achievement.

The Bombardier Diamond Award Supplier program recognises suppliers for their outstanding operational performance and competitiveness, and for their continued commitment to improvement in 2019. Only 5 suppliers received the award for 2019.

Plastiques Flexibülb’s products include interior panels and assemblies, structural honeycomb core components, non-metallic machined parts and various elastomeric items.

Plastiques Flexibülb participated in every Bombardier program over the past 35 years, and currently supplies numerous components for the Learjet, Challenger andGlobal business jet platforms.

“Last year we were proud of being one of the three initial Diamond Suppliers awarded throughout Bombardier’s global supply chain. To be selected a second year in a row is truly an exceptional achievement considering that we are releasing products almost every day to Bombardier’s worldwide sites and is a testimony of our drive for excellence. I would like to personally thank our skillful employees for their passion, dedication and commitment, and Bombardier for supporting the Quebec and Canadian aerospace community. We truly look forward to growing our relationship with Bombardier for many more years,” said Mr. Louis-Martin Tellier, General Manager, Plastiques Flexibülb Inc.

Plastiques Flexibülb Inc.

