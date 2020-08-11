PC Jemma Dicks says she was ‘brainwashed’ into station sex games with married sergeant

A policewoman who admitted performing sex acts on a married sergeant at their busy station says she was “brainwashed” into taking part in kinky games while on duty.

PC Jemma Dicks is battling to save her career over the illicit run ins with Adam Reed, 40, which she says were a “massive mistake”.

The 28-year-old started working under Reed on patrols where he began giving her attention – something she claimed she was “flattered by”.

Reed has since quit the force after admitting a foot fetish and having sex at his police station.

PC Dicks told a police disciplinary hearing: “I was brainwashed by everything he told me. I was head over heels for him.

“The oral sex wasn’t forced but it was clear what he wanted. He pushed me down to show me what he wanted and I complied with what he asked of me.

“I take full responsibility. It was a massive mistake and I really regret what has happened.”

PC Dicks first had sex with Reed at his family home in Cardiff while his wife Alexandra, 45, was away. But he is then said to have demanded oral sex at the main Cardiff Central station – including in the force’s private bar and kitchen.

PC Dicks said: “Reed convinced me that he was vulnerable. He would say to me that he was vulnerable but no one would see it like that because he was a man and that he was a sergeant.”

The hearing was told Reed took a photo of PC Dicks performing oral sex on his mobile phone – but she denied knowing about it.

She said: “Reed did send a picture on Whats App. All I recall seeing is a penis in the bottom corner.







(Image: WALES NEWS SERVICE)



“It wasn’t something I wanted to receive so I deleted it.

“In his text messages he joked that he had taken a picture. He had quite a warped sense of humour so I just thought he was joking.”

Breaking down in tears PC Dicks said: “I just want to express how remorseful I am for what I have done.”

Presenting officer Barney Branston said PC Dicks was “portraying Reed to be a bogey man, the big bad wolf”- and that she is the “innocent victim”.

But he said: “Text messages exchanged was flirty banter between two adults. You didn’t put a stop to it.

“Dicks admits giving Reed oral sex at Cardiff Central Police Station on three occasions – one while they were both on duty.

“This is gross misconduct and so serious that immediate dismissal is justified. It is gross misconduct all day long.”

Mr Branston argued that Dicks was more than able to stand up to Reed and put an end to his advances – but chose not to.

It was also suggested that PC Dicks was playing to her claim of being a vulnerable victim in the case.

He said: “She says that Reed was nasty to her on a daily basis. Dicks is quite simply exaggerating his behaviour.

“She paints Reed in a black light to make him out as the big bad wolf and you an innocent victim.”







(Image: WALES NEWS SERVICE)



Lucy Crowther, representing Dicks, said: “It is accepted from the outset that her behaviour amounts to misconduct but no further.

“Dicks is of course culpable. These were acts that she admitted as long ago as two or three years ago.

“She accepts that they are acts that she complied with. She accepts her part and continues to do so.

“This was a young woman who believed that she was in a relationship with this man.”

The hearing was told that “cunning” Reed deleted messages from his phone when he was challenged over the allegations.

Miss Crowther said: “When Reed was challenged, he is described as starting to cry and says he is going to call his wife.

“What he does then is start deleting messages. Then he goes in to lie in his interview and it goes on and on and on.

“That shows cunning. It show how manipulative he is to get what he wanted.

“It shows just how much he thought of himself and how he prepared to do anything to anyone to get what he wanted.”

Reed, who was not present at the hearing, was accused of taking pictures of PC Dicks performing the sex act – as well as pictures of women.

Miss Crowther said: “We know he likes photographs. He likes photos of his own penis. We know he like pictures of women performing sex acts on it.

“He clearly had no sexual barriers when in the work place.”

Miss Crowther told the hearing that Reed had taken Dicks “under his wing” and that Dicks saw him as “a shoulder to cry on”.

She added: “There was not a single mention of his wife by him to her. There was not a single mention of children.

“He does talk about himself a lot and he asks a lot about her. It seems kind and friendly.

“Of course she found friendship, then he starts to compliment her photos, he invites her out for a drink. The offer is not taken until he asks again and again and repeats.

“He starts to send pictures of himself to her. Every she tries to change to subject back to work he pulls it back to being flirtatious.

“Yet beyond all of this was manipulation.







(Image: WALES NEWS SERVICE)



“She made the choices. She did the act but she was walked down the path from the moment she arrived.

“She knew she relied on him, she thought he cared about her.”

The misconduct hearing was told PC Dicks confessed to the sex acts at “various locations and dates” over a 10-month fling.

PC Dicks admitted to senior officers of the “multiple occasions” of oral sex while on shift together.

But Reed – who has since left the South Wales force – told his wife it happened just once as the pair were working together.

PC Dicks is now battling to save her career by saying their sex games are not a sacking offence.

She told how the pair began an affair after kissing outside a nightclub, then having sex at his home before it turned to oral sex in their police station.

The hearing heard PC Dicks completed several years of training for her dream job and applied to join South Wales Police in May 2015 on the advice of her dad.

The two officers then began having sex from November that year for 10 months – until it ended.

Their affair came to light after Sergeant Reed was accused of taking sneak photographs of another woman officer’s feet with PC Dicks in his station sergeant’s office.

Sgt Reed was challenged about taking the secret feet pictures without consent – and later admitted having a “foot fetish”.

PC Dicks now faces a disciplinary hearing with top brass from the South Wales force for “discreditable conduct” for their sex games in the main Cardiff Central police station.

PC Dicks argued that her breaches of professional behaviour only amounted to misconduct – and were not gross for a sacking offence.

The disciplinary charge reads: “It is alleged that PC Jemma Dicks has breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour relating to Duties and Responsibilities and Discreditable Conduct and such breaches amount to gross misconduct.

“It is alleged that on various dates between November 2017 and August 2018 PC Dicks gave PS Adam Reed oral sex in various locations at Cardiff Central Police Station.”

Sgt Reed is accused of three charges of discreditable conduct, including when another woman officer was due to take a statement from PC Dicks in his office.

The charge states said: “Whilst this officer was sitting in his office addressing that matter he used his mobile telephone to take a number of photographs of her feet.

“He did so covertly and without her consent. He has since disclosed that he did so because he has a foot fetish.”

Reed is also accused having oral sex with PC Dicks at the station and – during the middle of their affair in May 2018 – of having sexual intercourse with another unamed serving PCSO while on duty at Cardiff Central.

The disciplinary hearing by South Wales Police being held in Pencoed, near Bridgend, is continuing.