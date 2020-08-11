One fatal flaw for each remaining NBA playoff contender

© Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

The poor Grizzlies are getting shafted by the bubble experience. Not only have they suffered two key injuries to Jaren Jackson Jr. and Justise Winslow, but they’re playing opponents who are bringing playoff intensity to every game. If this were a regular finish to the regular season, some opponents would be unhealthy, some opponents would be resting players as many do towards the end of the season, and most opponents wouldn’t be bringing the same type of intensity to every game like they are inside the bubble. Playoff intensity makes scoring in the final minutes of games more difficult – you have to execute perfectly on set plays and/or be able to score in isolation late in the shot clock. Memphis presently has neither of those – which is completely normal for a young, inexperienced team like the Grizzlies – and it’s shown in their close losses to Portland, San Antonio and New Orleans in the bubble.