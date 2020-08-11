NY Giants Co-Owner’s Daughter Hilary Tisch Dies of Suicide at 36

Confirming his daughter’s passing, film producer and businessman Steve Tisch says in a statement, ‘Our family is utterly heartbroken and is mourning its tragic loss.’

Hilary Tisch, the daughter of the New York Giants’ chairman and co-owner Steve Tisch, has passed away at 36 years old. She died in the hospital on Monday, August 10 after an apparent suicide attempt over the weekend, TMZ reports.

The film producer and businessman confirmed the sad news in a statement, remembering his daughter as “a kind, caring and beautiful person.” He added, “Her mother, sisters, brothers and I are devastated by her passing. It leaves a hole in our hearts and our lives.”

The Giants honcho continued in the statement, “We love and will miss her dearly. Our family is utterly heartbroken and is mourning its tragic loss. We ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

According to TMZ’s sources, Hilary had been battling depression for years before her sudden passing. Acknowledging his daughter’s struggle with the mental illness, Steve said in the statement, “She, like so many others, bravely fought the disease of depression for as long as she could.”

Hilary was a jewelry designer and gemologist, and one of the founding partners of Doen, a Los Angeles-based brand. In her biography for the company, the creative consultant said that she split her time between L.A. and Aspen, Colorado, with her dog Pearl. She shared her other passion was “discovering and collecting vintage furniture, objects and beautiful clothing both old and new. I am usually drawn to unique and special pieces that appear modern despite their age.”

She also managed to dedicate her time for volunteer works with Operation Smile, a nonprofit medical service organization that’s provided over 220,000 free surgeries around the world for kids and young adults born with cleft lips, cleft palates and other facial deformities.