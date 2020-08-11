NRL Round 14 team lists: News, squads, injuries

Paul McGregor has thrown Corey Norman a lifeline ahead of what could prove to be the defining game of the Dragons coach’s career.

Following confirmation from St George-Illawarra CEO Ryan Webb that McGregor’s future will be discussed at a board meeting next Tuesday, the Red V’s trip to Parramatta on Friday night will be watched with huge interest.

With their finals hopes hanging by a thread, McGregor has rushed $800,000 Norman back into the halves to partner Adam Clune after he was dropped last week due to a dip in form.

That will see Ben Hunt shifted yet again back into the hooking role, with captain Cameron McInnes reverting to lock – while Tristan Sailor is likely to retain a position on the bench after impressing last week.

Elsewhere, Kyle Flanagan has been named in the Roosters’ extended squad after being dropped last week in favour of Lachlan Lam.

Corey Norman and Ben Hunt of the Dragons. (Getty) (Getty)

NRL TEAMS:

Thursday

Sydney Roosters v Melbourne Storm, 7.50pm, SCG

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Ryan Hall 3. Josh Morris 4. Joseph Manu 5. Matt Ikuvalu 6. Luke Keary 7. Lachlan Lam 8. Lindsay Collins 9. Jake Friend 10. Siosiua Taukeiaho 11. Sitili Tupouniua 12. Mitchell Aubusson 13. Isaac Liu 14. Drew Hutchison 15. Poasa Faamausili 16. Nat Butcher 17. Daniel Fifita 18. Egan Butcher 19. Christian Tuipulotu 20. Max Bailey 21. Kyle Flanagan

Ins-Outs: Josh Morris returns from injury at centre, allowing Mitch Aubusson to return to the back row. Halfback Kyle Flanagan is an outside chance after being named at 21.

Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. Suliasi Vunivalu 3. Tom Eisenhuth 4. Justin Olam 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Ryley Jacks 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Brandon Smith 10. Christian Welch 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Kenneath Bromwich 13. Dale Finucane 14. Nicholas Hynes 15. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui 16. Albert Vete 17. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 18. Sandor Earl 19. Chris Lewis 20. Cooper Johns 21. Brenko Lee

Ins-Outs: Ryan Papenhuyzen and Dale Finucane are back after being rested. Ryley Jacks starts at five-eighth for the injured Cameron Munster. Tino Faaasuamaleaui and Nicho Hynes revert to the bench.

Roosters five-eighth Luke Keary (L) celebrates a try against the Eels. (Getty)

Friday

Warriors v Penrith Panthers, 6pm, Central Coast Stadium

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 2. Patrick Herbert 3. Adam Pompey 4. Peta Hiku 5. George Jennings 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Chanel Harris-Tavita 8. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown 9. Karl Lawton 10. Lachlan Burr 11. Eliesa Katoa 12. Tohu Harris 13. Jazz Tevaga 14. Wayde Egan 15. Adam Blair 16. Daniel Alvaro 17. Isaiah Papali’i 18. Jack Murchie 20. Gerard Beale 21. Adam Keighran 22. Josh Curran

Ins-Outs: Lachlan Burr moves into the starting squad to replace the suspended Jack Hetherington.

Panthers: 1. Caleb Aekins 2. Josh Mansour 3. Tyrone May 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Brent Naden 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. James Tamou 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo 14. Daine Laurie 15. Spencer Leniu 16. Moses Leota 17. Zane Tetevano 18. Mitch Kenny 19. Dylan Edwards 20. Matt Burton 21. Billy Burns

Ins-Outs: Ivan Cleary names an unchanged squad.

Parramatta Eels v St George Illawarra Dragons, 7.55pm, Bankwest Stadium

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Maika Sivo 3. Michael Jennings 4. Waqa Blake 5. Blake Ferguson 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Ryan Matterson 13. Nathan Brown 14. Ray Stone 15. Marata Niukore 16. Kane Evans 17. Oregon Kaufusi 18. Andrew Davey 19. Haze Dunster 20. Stefano Utoikamanu 21. Brad Takairangi

Ins-Outs: Ryan Matterson returns from concussion in the back row. Marata Niukore is the man to make way.

Dragons: 1. Matthew Dufty 2. Jordan Pereira 3. Euan Aitken 4. Zac Lomax 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Corey Norman 7. Adam Clune 8. Blake Lawrie 9. Ben Hunt 10. Josh Kerr 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Tyrell Fuimaono 13. Cameron McInnes 14. Tristan Sailor 15. Kaide Ellis 16. Korbin Sims 17. Jacob Host 18. Brayden Wiliame 19. Eddie Blacker 20. Jason Saab 21. Jayden Sullivan

Ins-Outs: Tyrell Fuimaono starts in the back row following a shoulder injury to Tariq Sims. Corey Norman is rushed back into the halves. Ben Hunt shifts to hooker. Cam McInness is pushed to lock.

Saturday

Cronulla Sharks v Gold Coast Titans, 3pm, Netstrata Jubilee Oval

Sharks: 1. Will Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Josh Dugan 4. Jesse Ramien 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Matt Moylan 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Braden Hamlin-Uele 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Aaron Woods 11. Siosifa Talakai 12. Wade Graham 13. Toby Rudolf 14. Connor Tracey 15. Scott Sorensen 16. Jack Williams 17. Royce Hunt 18. Teig Wilton 19. Briton Nikora 20. Braydon Trindall 21. Bryson Goodwin

Ins-Outs: Toby Rudolf is named to start but will likely come off the bench as has been the pattern on game days. Jack Williams replaces Teig Wilton on the bench.

Titans: 1. Alexander Brimson 2. Anthony Don 3. Brian Kelly 4. Dale Copley 5. Phillip Sami 6. Ashley Taylor 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Nathan Peats 10. Jaimin Jolliffe 11. Kevin Proctor 12. Keegan Hipgrave 13. Jai Arrow 14. Tanah Boyd 15. Tyrone Peachey 16. Jarrod Wallace 17. Sam Lisone 18. Corey Thompson 19. Jai Whitbread 20. Young Tonumaipea 21. Beau Fermor

Ins-Outs: Titans name an unchanged squad.

North Queensland Cowboys v South Sydney Rabbitohs, 5.30pm, Queensland Country Bank Stadium

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Tom Opacic 4. Connelly Lemuelu 5. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 6. Ben Hampton 7. Michael Morgan 8. Josh Mcguire 9. Reece Robson 10. Jordan McLean 11. Mitchell Dunn 12. Coen Hess 13. Jason Taumalolo 14. Jake Granville 15. John Asiata 16. Emry Pere 17. Francis Molo 18. Shane Wright 19. Jake Clifford 20. Corey Jensen 22. Esan Marsters

Ins-Outs: Scott Drinkwater returns from injury at fullback, bumping Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow to the wing in place of Justin O’Neill.

Rabbitohs: 1. Latrell Mitchell 2. Alex Johnston 3. Campbell Graham 4. Dane Gagai 5. Jaxson Paulo 6. Cody Walker 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Damien Cook 10. Thomas Burgess 11. Jaydn Su’A 12. Bayley Sironen 13. Cameron Murray 14. Mark Nicholls 15. Liam Knight 16. Patrick Mago 17. Keaon Koloamatangi 18. Jack Johns 19. Corey Allan 20. Troy Dargan 21. Kurt Dillon

Ins-Outs: Jaydn Su’A returns from suspension, bumping Liam Knight to the bench.

Canberra Raiders v Brisbane Broncos, 7.35pm, Kogarah Oval

Raiders: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Jordan Rapana 3. Jarrod Croker 4. Curtis Scott 5. Nick Cotric 6. Jack Wighton 7. George Williams 8. Josh Papali’i 9. Siliva Havili 10. Dunamis Lui 11. John Bateman 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Hudson Young 14. Tom Starling 15. Joseph Tapine 16. Ryan Sutton 17. Corey Harawira-Naera 18. Sam Williams 19. Michael Oldfield 20. Kai O’Donnell 21. Matt Frawley

Ins-Outs: Ricky Stuart names an unchanged squad.

Broncos: 1. Darius Boyd 2. Richard Kennar 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Xavier Coates 6. Brodie Croft 7. Tom Dearden 8. Thomas Flegler 9. Jake Turpin 10. Payne Haas 11. David Fifita 12. Ben Te’o 13. Patrick Carrigan 14. Cory Paix 15. Jordan Riki 16. Joe Ofahengaue 17. Matthew Lodge 18. Issac Luke 19. Ethan Bullemor 20. Rhys Kennedy 21. Jesse Arthars

Ins-Outs: Ben Te’o comes into the starting side in place of Tevita Pangai Junior and Jordan Riki has been named to make his NRL debut from the bench. Issac Luke has been relegated to the reserves.

Broncos veteran Darius Boyd. (Getty)

Sunday

Newcastle Knights v Manly Sea Eagles, 2pm, McDonald Jones Stadium

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Starford To’a 3. Enari Tuala 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Hymel Hunt 6. Blake Green 7. Mitchell Pearce 8. David Klemmer 9. Kurt Mann 10. Daniel Saifiti 11. Lachlan Fitzgibbon 12. Aidan Guerra 13. Mitchell Barnett 14. Phoenix Crossland 15. Jacob Saifiti 16. Herman Ese’ese 17. Josh King 18. Tex Hoy 19. Brodie Jones 20. Chris Randall 21. Mason Lino

Ins-Outs: Daniel Saifiti returns from injury at prop pushing his brother Jacob to the bench.

Sea Eagles: 1. Brendan Elliot 2. Jorge Taufua 3. Brad Parker 4. Moses Suli 5. Reuben Garrick 6. Cade Cust 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Danny Levi 10. Martin Taupau 11. Joel Thompson 12. Curtis Sironen 13. Jake Trbojevic 14. Lachlan Croker 15. Corey Waddell 16. Sean Keppie 17. Haumole Olakau’atu 18. Morgan Boyle 19. Tevita Funa 20. Abbas Miski 21. Jack Gosiewski

Ins-Outs: Brad Parker returns from a head knock to replace Tevita Funa at centre. Taniela Paseka starts for the injured Addin Fonua-Blake. Marty Taupau has been named despite failing an HIA last week. Curtis Sironen and Joel Thompson both return after being late scratchings in round 13.

Wests Tigers v Canterbury Bulldogs, 4.05pm, Bankwest Stadium

Tigers: 1. Adam Doueihi 2. David Nofoaluma 3. Joseph Leilua 4. Moses Mbye 5. Tommy Talau 6. Luke Brooks 7. Benji Marshall 8. Josh Aloiai 9. Jacob Liddle 10. Russell Packer 11. Luciano Leilua 12. Luke Garner 13. Matt Eisenhuth 14. Thomas Mikaele 15. Josh Reynolds 16. Sam McIntyre 17. Chris Lawrence 18. Asu Kepaoa 19. Shawn Blore 20. Alex Seyfarth 21. Elijah Taylor

Ins-Outs: Hooker Jacob Liddle gets his first game since his knee injury last year. Moses Mbye returns return to centre. Tommy Talau is pushed out to the wing. Josh Reynolds returns on the bench. Luke Garner is recalled in the back row with Chris Lawrence dropping to the bench

Bulldogs: 1. Nick Meaney 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Tim Lafai 4. Kerrod Holland 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Kieran Foran 7. Jack Cogger 8. Ofahiki Ogden 9. Sione Katoa 10. Dylan Napa 11. Josh Jackson 12. Raymond Faitala-Mariner 13. Luke Thompson 14. Jeremy Marshall-King 15. Aiden Tolman 16. Sauaso Sue 17. Reimis Smith 19. Brandon Wakeham 20. Renouf To’omaga 21. Chris Smith 22. Matt Doorey

Ins-Outs: Kerrod Holland starts at centre for the injured Jake Averillo. Jack Cogger replaces the suspended Lachlan Lewis at halfback.