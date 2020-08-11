NRL news, Why Tigers are destined for another year without finals

Rugby league great Peter Sterling says the Wests Tigers are destined for another year outside the top-eight, extending the longest finals drought in NRL history.

Wests were at their patchy best on Saturday night, falling 44-4 to the Knights to extend their winless run to three-on-the-trot and leave their finals hopes in tatters.

While Sterling praised coach Michael Maguire’s hard-lined approach to his squad, he said the roster simply doesn’t have enough substance to withstand the pressure of the league’s stronger performers.

“I’m not quite sure about the Wests Tigers, they don’t look like a finals side to me,” Sterling told Wide World of Sports’ Sterlo’s Wrap.

Mark Geyer has urged the Tigers to sign big in the off-season. (Getty)

“When the going gets tough, they lose intensity.

“Unless you’re in and around the walls of what’s going on around there, obviously Michael Maguire has attempted plenty of ways to try and get them playing the football he wants.

“But as I say, when the challenge is thrust upon them they don’t react particularly well.”

Just last week, league legend Mark Geyer revealed the six key signings he believed could revamp the Tigers ahead of next season.

Luke Brooks of the Tigers. (Getty)

Geyer urged the club to embark on a signing spree to end their finals drought, starting with their forwards.

“In the forwards the first one would be Adam Elliot from the Bulldogs,” Geyer said on Triple Ms Rush Hour with MG. “I rate him as a player, I really do.

“Bailey Sironen from the Rabbitohs. His father played for the great club. He is one of the most improved forwards in the competition at the moment. I would be chasing him if I was the Tigers.

“This hurts me to say this because he is from the Panthers, but I would be going after James Tamou.

NRL Highlights: Knights v Tigers – Round 13

“You need that air of seniority and that air of respect that James Tamou demands and I think he would be fantastic for these young forwards like Blore, Mikaele and Garner coming through.

“In the backs if I want to sign Alex Johnston to be my fullback that means Adam Doueihi will be my centre and Moses Mbye goes to the No.14. I also think they should chase Euan Aitken from the Dragons.

“Someone like Jaeman Salmon from the Eels or Jack Cogger from the Bulldogs could be a good five-eighth.

“They need someone who is not going to intimidate Luke Brooks. Brooks has got to say it is my team let’s go. Let’s play footy because they have got the forward pack that can match it with any other team.

“The will lose Harry grant back to the Storm, so Jacob Liddle is hopefully back from injury soon. He was next in line before he got hit with the injury stick. I think him or Josh Reynolds. I think Reynolds is a No.9 now.

“Even Moses Mbye could play No.9. If Ben Hunt can play hooker at Origin level, why can’t Mbye be a No.9 as well?”