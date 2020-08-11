NRL news | Wests Tigers set to dump Moses Mbye, Gold Coast Titans interested

Wests Tigers captain Moses Mbye is reportedly free to leave the club as it struggles to break a decade-long finals drought.
The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Wests Tigers would be prepared to pay half Mbye’s $800,000 per season salary for the next two years if he was offloaded to a rival team, with the Gold Coast Titans interested.
Mbye is a Queensland State of Origin representative but is a big-money player in a team that looks doomed to again miss the finals. The Herald reported that the Tigers were also trying to offload Josh Reynolds, who is on a similar salary, to a Super League club.
Mbye was made captain by coach Michael Maguire last season but Benji Marshall was made co-captain this year. Maguire has clearly been frustrated by his team’s sluggish progress and is looking to refresh the roster.
Key to the club’s thinking over Mbye, according to the Herald, is their hooker situation.
On-loan No.9 Harry Grant would become a free agent if Cameron Smith extends his career at Melbourne; or Brandon Smith may become available if Grant returns to the Storm as their first-choice hooker.
Mbye has been discussed as a hooker or five-eighth by the Titans. Having joined the Tigers in mid-2018, his versatility has been somewhat counter-productive to cementing a permanent, specific role in the team.