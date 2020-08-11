NRL news | Wests Tigers set to dump Moses Mbye, Gold Coast Titans interested

Wests Tigers captain Moses Mbye is reportedly free to leave the club as it struggles to break a decade-long finals drought.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Wests Tigers would be prepared to pay half Mbye’s $800,000 per season salary for the next two years if he was offloaded to a rival team, with the Gold Coast Titans interested.

Mbye is a Queensland State of Origin representative but is a big-money player in a team that looks doomed to again miss the finals. The Herald reported that the Tigers were also trying to offload Josh Reynolds, who is on a similar salary, to a Super League club.

Mbye was made captain by coach Michael Maguire last season but Benji Marshall was made co-captain this year. Maguire has clearly been frustrated by his team’s sluggish progress and is looking to refresh the roster.

Wests Tigers co-captain Moses Mbye. (Getty)

Key to the club’s thinking over Mbye, according to the Herald, is their hooker situation.

On-loan No.9 Harry Grant would become a free agent if Cameron Smith extends his career at Melbourne; or Brandon Smith may become available if Grant returns to the Storm as their first-choice hooker.

Mbye has been discussed as a hooker or five-eighth by the Titans. Having joined the Tigers in mid-2018, his versatility has been somewhat counter-productive to cementing a permanent, specific role in the team.