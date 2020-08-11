NRL news | Tevita Pangai Jr’s Brisbane Broncos sacking just after David Fifita loss

The Broncos never considered dumping bad boy Tevita Pangai Jr in time to salvage a deal for David Fifita, Brisbane director Darren Lockyer says.

Pangai Jr is on the brink of being sacked over a biosecurity breach involving a bikie-owned barber shop, which has him quarantined for a fortnight. The absence compounds his dismal judiciary/suspension record while at the club.

Pangai Jr was reportedly shopping himself to the Roosters last month, when Fifita was still up for grabs, and is now set to be dumped from his $650,000 per season contract. It seems that the big prop is getting his wish to leave the Broncos, albeit under a cloud of controversy.

It makes the recent loss of Fifita, tipped as a future megastar, to the Gold Coast Titans even more galling. Brisbane were unable to compete with a three-year, $3.5 million offer from the Titans due to salary cap constraints; yet just over two weeks later, are freeing-up Pangai Jr’s considerable money.

Lockyer told Wide World of Sports that Brisbane hadn’t considered acting preemptively with Pangai Jr, a star player in his own right but highly inconsistent, to keep Fifita at the Broncos.

“No – we’re all well aware of what he (Pangai Jr) is capable of on the field,” Lockyer said on QLDER (just prior to the news of Pangai Jr’s likely sacking).

“On his day, he’s quite damaging and can be quite intimidating. You see that and I guess as a club, you just hope that you’re getting a consistent performance week-in, week-out.

“His position or his contract with the club was never in jeopardy while we were talking to David.”

Lockyer said that Pangai Jr had let-down the Broncos with his attendance at the barber shop opening, which breached the NRL’s biosecurity protocols. It was the latest blow in a miserable season, in which Brisbane is currently running second-last under besieged coach Anthony Seibold.

“Tevita knows – it’s selfish,” Lockyer said.

“You’re hurting yourself but more importantly, you’re hurting your teammates and the club and everyone else. It’s disappointing and there’s obviously going to be a consequence for Tevita.”

The Broncos said in a statement on Tuesday that they had not yet decided Pangai Jr’s fate, though his sacking was reported throughout Brisbane’s rugby league media.

It seems likely that the situation will descend into a legal stoush is Brisbane proceeds with his dismissal from the club.