NRL news | Brisbane Broncos biosecurity breach at Queensland pub could derail season

Up to 10 Brisbane Broncos players have reportedly been caught in a massive biosecurity breach that could derail the NRL season.

The Courier Mail reported that police are investigating a group of Broncos – including Tevita Pangai Jr, who is on the brink of being sacked for a separate breach – for socialising at the Everton Park Hotel earlier this month.

Such a meeting would be a breach of the NRL’s strict biosecurity agreement with Queensland Health. Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has already warned that the league was on its last chance after a string of infringements.

Palaszczuk said just two days ago: “I will be reminding the NRL the future of the season is in their hands. Everyone has to do the right thing. Nothing is more important than protecting the health of Queenslanders.”

Broncos forward Tevita Pangai Jr. (Getty)

NRL players and staffers have been forced back into heightened biosecurity protocols after increased numbers of COVID-19 cases. They are again in ‘bubble’ mode, where they are meant to keep separate from regular society; a situation that has seen a raft of recent breaches occur.

Pangai Jr was busted for attending the opening of a bikie-owned barber shop, costing him a two-week isolation and likely his Broncos contract.

South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett and Dragons forward Paul Vaughan were caught eating out, while Knights players Starford To’a and Simi Sasagi attended a junior game.

The Broncos have already been stung by a pub visit. Club legend and trainer Allan Langer, along with conditioning staff Ryan Whitley and Blake Duncan, were sanctioned and put on ‘COVID hold’ after attending a birthday event at the Caxton Hotel.

The Broncos have yet to respond to the latest reported infringement. It remains to be seen how they might sanction offending players, after their heavy penalty for Pangai Jr.