NRL news, Anthony Seibold calls police over slanderous social media posts

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold has called in police to investigate a string of slanderous posts circulating on social media concerning his personal life.

The 45-year-old has hired Brisbane legal firm Howden Saggers, who issued a statement on Tuesday night, confirming police action.

“This statement is to address the allegations which have been recently made in relation to Brisbane Broncos Coach, Anthony Seibold in the last twenty-four hours,” the statement read.

“Due to the allegations which have circulated online and in other forums, Mr. Seibold has engaged Dave Garratt of Howden Saggers Lawyers to act on his behalf.

Anthony Seibold (Getty)

“At the appropriate time, this matter will be reported to the Queensland Police Service and other appropriate authorities for their consideration.

“Given the nature of these matters both personal and legal, no further comment will be made until such time as it has been considered by the Queensland Police Service and other appropriate authorities.”

The Broncos coach is currently at his home in Brisbane under two-week isolation.

He had returned to Sydney after the Broncos’ clash against South Sydney last Friday to attend an urgent family matter.