North American laws for ammonium nitrate best in the world: Nutrien By

WINNIPEG, Manitoba () – North America’s regulations for handling ammonium nitrate, a potentially explosive product used in fertilizer and in the mining industry, are the strictest in the world, the chief executive of Canadian fertilizer producer Nutrien (NYSE:) Ltd said on Tuesday.
An explosion of an ammonium nitrate stockpile last week in Beirut killed at least 171 people, injured 6,000 and left a quarter of a million people homeless.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.