Home Entertainment NFL Star Derrius Guice Charged With Strangling His GF Until She Was...

NFL Star Derrius Guice Charged With Strangling His GF Until She Was Unconscious!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

According to charging documents, NFL star Derrius Guice allegedly strangled his girlfriend until she was unconscious in March. 

The woman told the cops that the athlete pushed her and pulled her hair during the encounter when she finally regained consciousness; he was tapping her and crying.

Washington released the star last week after a string of criminal charges became public, including the counts of strangulation, assault, and battery.

RELATED ARTICLES

©