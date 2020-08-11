NFL Star Derrius Guice Charged With Strangling His GF Until She Was Unconscious!!

According to charging documents, NFL star Derrius Guice allegedly strangled his girlfriend until she was unconscious in March.

The woman told the cops that the athlete pushed her and pulled her hair during the encounter when she finally regained consciousness; he was tapping her and crying.

Washington released the star last week after a string of criminal charges became public, including the counts of strangulation, assault, and battery.

The woman referenced three separate incidents, including one where she lost a nail after she allegedly shoved her in his home and another where he pushed her to the ground outside. She took pictures of some of her injuries.

“Derrius will defend these charges in court, where a full vetting of the allegations will take place, in contrast to actions by local law enforcement and the Washington Football Team that assumed the worst, directly contradicting every sense of fairness and due process,” his attorney Peter D. Greenspun said.