NFL Star Derrius Guice Accused of Choking Girlfriend Unconscious in Domestic Violence Case

– Court documents have revealed shocking new details in the Derrius Guice domestic violence case. The NFL star has been accused by his girlfriend of chocking her unconscious during an alleged violent incident that took place in March.

According to the court documents obtained by TMZ, the athlete’s GF told cops he “strangled her until she was unconscious by putting his hands around her neck and applying pressure” on March 13. When she regained her consciousness, she saw Derrius “crying and tapping her.”

She also told cops that the football running back pushed her and pulled her hair more than once that same day. She then left the house to catch a flight and didn’t look at her face in the mirror until she was at the airport. That’s when she realized she was badly bruised and took photos of her injuries, which she submitted to police.

The court documents detail two other separate incidents of alleged domestic violence committed by Derius on his unnamed girlfriend. During the first incident, which happened on Valentine’s Day (February 14) of this year, the 23-year-old allegedly “pushed her to the ground in his bedroom bathroom, causing injury to her left thumbnail where she caught her fall.” The woman said the nail eventually fell off due to a “popped blood vessel.”

In the third incident that took place on April 17, the woman alleged that Derius pushed her to the ground outside of his Ashburn, Virginia home. She claimed she suffered body injuries, which she also documented in photographs, and threw her cell phone into the street, causing it to shatter, due to his attack.

Derius was arrested on Friday, August 7 for multiple charges including assault and battery, felony strangulation and destruction of property. He turned himself in and was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Following the domestic violence arrest, he was dropped by his team Washington Redskins on the same day. “Any time you have to release a very talented player it’s always a tough decision,” the team’s coach Ron Rivera said of Derius’ release.

He went on addressing the athlete’s case, explaining their stance in the situation, “We take those allegations very, very seriously and we had to make a decision. I talked to [Washington’s] players yesterday that I made a decision I believe was in the best interest of our organization and if it was the right decision we’ll benefit from it and if not it will be on me. I will take full responsibility going forward to make sure we do things the right way.”