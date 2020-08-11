Newcastle Knights Starford To’a and Simi Sasagi cleared after COVID-19 breach

Newcastle Knights duo Starford To’a and Simi Sasagi have been green-lit by the NRL to return to club duties after a breach of the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

“The National Rugby League has confirmed that the COVID-hold placed on Newcastle Knights players Starford To’a and Simi Sasagi has been lifted effective immediately,” the Knights said in a statement on Tuesday.

Newcastle were on the front foot in self-reporting the “potential breach” by the players on Sunday on a week that saw numerous incidents come to light.

“The potential breach involved the players attendance at a local rugby league game on Sunday afternoon,” the club said.

“Following investigation by the NRL Integrity Unit, it was determined that the level of COVID risk exposure for both players was negligible.

“This led to a recommendation that the COVID-hold on To’a and Sasagi be lifted.

“The recommendation was put to Project Apollo and subsequently supported.

“As a result both players have been cleared to resume training and will be available for selection going forward.”