New Zealand’s central bank expands QE, holds rates steady By

© . A security guard stands in the main entrance to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand located in central Wellington, New Zealand
WELLINGTON () – The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) on Wednesday held its official cash rate at 0.25% in a widely expected decision and expanded its large scale asset purchase (LSAP) programme to as much as NZ$100 billion ($65.39 billion).
Economists in a poll had unanimously expected RBNZ to hold rates.
The decision making committee said a package of additional monetary instruments must remain in active preparation, which includes negative interest rates, while purchases of foreign assets also remain an option.
