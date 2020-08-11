New Zealand’s central bank expands QE, holds rates steady By

WELLINGTON () – The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) on Wednesday held its official cash rate at 0.25% in a widely expected decision and expanded its large scale asset purchase (LSAP) programme to as much as NZ$100 billion ($65.39 billion).

The decision making committee said a package of additional monetary instruments must remain in active preparation, which includes negative interest rates, while purchases of foreign assets also remain an option.

