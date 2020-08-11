New Zealand PM Ardern says dissolution of parliament deferred By

© . FILE PHOTO: New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern speaks during a joint press conference at Admiralty House in Sydney
() – New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday that the dissolution of parliament to make way for a general election has been deferred until Monday, following the latest COVID-19 outbreak in the country.
New Zealand’s parliament was due to be dissolved on Wednesday morning, which is the first step towards holding the general election scheduled for Sept. 19.
Ardern said no decision has been made yet on postponing the election.
