New Zealand Announces New Coronavirus Cases

After 102 days we have our first cases of Covid-19 outside of a managed isolation or quarantine facility in New Zealand. We have four cases, all in one household. More than one workplace, however, is involved. Contact tracing is underway. But currently, we know that, of those workplaces, it means that we are not talking about one distinct suburb in Auckland who may likely have been affected by those who have tested positive. You will also have heard that our first cases still leave questions to be answered. The most important of which is tracing this case back to its original origin. We will be asking Aucklanders to take swift action with us. As of 12 noon tomorrow, Wednesday, Aug. 12, we will be moving Auckland to level three restrictions for a period of three days, until midnight on Friday. These three days will give us to assess the situation, gather information, make sure we have widespread contact tracing, so we can find out more about how this case arose and make decisions on how to respond to it, once we have further information.