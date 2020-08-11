New York Comic Con 2020 Virtual Dates: ‘American Gods,’ ‘Star Trek’

New York Comic Con is following in the footsteps of Comic-Con @ Home and taking things online: An all-virtual version of NYCC will take place Thursday, Oct. 8 through Sunday, Oct. 11, in lieu of an in-person event at New York City’s Javits Center.

Panels will be live-streamed via NYCC’s YouTube channel, and will include Starz’s American Gods and CBS All Access’ Star Trek franchise, with more to be announced in the coming weeks. The con will allow fans “to participate in talent Q&As during panels, turn every panel into a watch party, and geek out with other fans using YouTube’s Community and Live Chat features,” per the official announcement.

* Tyler Perry’s Sistas has promoted Trinity Whiteside (aka Preston Horace) and Crystal Hayslett (Fatima) to series regulars for Season 2. Additionally, Chris Warren (Grand Hotel) has joined the cast in the recurring role of Hayden, a talented attorney who works at Andi’s prestigious law firm and happens to have some history with Andi’s assistant, Fatima.

* A drama series adaptation of Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s horror thriller novel Mexican Gothic is in the works at Hulu, with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ Milojo Productions and ABC Signature producing, our sister site reports.

* The UK game show Taskmaster, which was pulled from The CW’s schedule after one low-rated airing, is now available to stream on CW Seed.

* Maggie Elizabeth Jones (Ben and Kate) has joined CBS’ upcoming Chuck Lorre comedy B Positive, taking over the role of wise-beyond-her-years Maddie, who acts as a parent to her divorced dad and mom (played by Thomas Middleditch and Sara Rue), per .

* The Weeknd, rapper Roddy Ricch, Latin Grammy Award winner Maluma and Latin boy band CNCO will perform at the 2020 VMAs, airing Sunday, Aug. 30 at 8/7c on MTV.

