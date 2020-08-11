Morgan Stewart Shares Pregnancy Details & How She Kept Her Baby News a Secret

In the clips, Morgan can be seeing snacking almost exclusively on saltine crackers, and even making occasional comments or sending texts about needing to vomit or having hot flashes.

And yes, she once went as far as accidentally calling Jordan her “baby daddy,” as Nina pointed out.

This didn’t necessarily convince her that Morgan was indeed pregnant, but it did add to her already existing suspicions.

“Like, there were little things about her that were changing,” Nina explained. “I honestly thought she had got some work done because she was glowing, her boobs were bigger…I was like, did this bitch get a lift and didn’t tell anybody?”

Morgan laughed, admitted that, yes, she was “bursting at the seams.”

“No, I’m not kidding, my boobs are going to be the fourth member of whatever show we’re on,” the mom-to-be joked.