Morgan Stewart Expecting Baby Girl With Jordan McGraw

The former ‘Rich Kids of Beverly Hills’ star reveals that she is pregnant with her first child just over a month after announcing her engagement to the ‘Met At A Party’ singer.

Former “Rich Kids of Beverly Hills” star Morgan Stewart is expecting her first child with “Met At A Party” singer Jordan McGraw.

Stewart shared the news with friends and fans on Instagram, alongside snaps of herself and McGraw as they learned the gender of the new addition to their family.

“She may not be great at math but at least we know she’ll be well dressed,” she captioned a video that showed herself and McGraw popping a giant balloon to release pink confetti.

McGraw also announced the news on his Instagram, quipping: “Been working on my dad jokes for years.”

Taking to his own channel, McGraw’s dad, Dr. Phil McGraw, shared snaps from the gender reveal and gushed: “We are so proud of you and Morgan! Another grandbaby, yay! #granddaughter.”

The couple’s baby news comes just over a month after they revealed their engagement over America’s Fourth of July weekend. The pair resumed their romance in January after previously dating years ago.