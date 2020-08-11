MLB players who may retire after the 2020 season

The 2020 MLB season is set for only 60 games, and for many players it could be their last opportunities to play on an MLB field before retirement. These 25 players could consider hanging up their clears following the season.
Jonathan Dyer / USA Today Sports Images
Arrieta is entering the final season of a three-year, $75 million contract that hasn’t worked out well for Philly. The former Cy Young winner had a 4.64 ERA in 24 starts last season as he struggled through an elbow injury, and his velocity hasn’t been the same lately now entering his age 34 season. There might not be a big market for Arrieta next offseason, if any at all.
Wendell Cruz / USA Today Sports Images
Bruce launched 26 home runs last season in only 333 plate appearances, but he also hit just .216 and struggled defensively. He hopes to see some at-bats at DH for Philly this year, but will need to perform well to get a serious look next offseason at age 33.
Brad Penner / USA Today Sports Images
Cespedes missed most of 2018 and all of 2019 due to injuries. Now in the final season of his huge four-year deal with the Mets, Cespedes has a great opportunity to be his team’s DH, but it’s unclear what Cespedes has left at age 34. If he doesn’t perform well, Cespedes could call it quits after this season.
Andy Marlin / USA Today Sports Images
Cruz remained highly productive last year, his age 38 season, hitting 41 home runs and 108 RBI. He hopes for a repeat this year, but Cruz is also the oldest hitter in the league. Older hitters can fall off a cliff quickly, and so nothing should be considered off the table for him after 2020.
Isaiah J. Downing / USA Today Sports Images
Davis is being handed the closer role this year despite an atrocious 2019 season, which he posted an 8.65 ERA in 50 appearances. He will likely have a very short leash in the role after last year, and more struggles as he approaches age 35 could push him out of the league next year.
Joe Camporeale / USA Today Sports Images
These days Frazier is known as much for his clubhouse presence as his production. The 34-year-old hit 21 home runs for the Mets last year, and could evolve into a part-time player for Texas at age 34. He he struggles in that role, it might be time to hang up the cleats.
Kim Klement / USA Today Sports Images
A fan favorite for the Yankees, Gardner had a great 2019 season with a career-high 28 home runs. He could find playing time tougher to come by this year due to the team’s depth, and Gardner is also approaching his age 36 season. While it seems likely that he find another contract next year, a bench role might not be to his liking.
Jay Biggerstaff / USA Today Sports Images
Gordon remains a fan favorite in KC, and was able to get another one-year deal from the team in 2020. That was a bit of a surprise given his poor production over the last four seasons and advanced age at 36. Gordon might need to perform well this year to get another look.
Dale Zanine / USA Today Sports Images
Hamels had a good 2019 season with the Cubs, with a 3.81 ERA in 27 starts. However, he had injury issues that have continued this spring and summer. His arm has had multiple setbacks since spring training, which could be a sign that the end is near for the 36-year-old lefty.
Brad Penner / USA Today Sports Images
The Yankees were disappointed with Happ’s first year of a two-year deal in 2019, as he posted a 4.91 ERA in 161.1 innings. They need the lefty to rebound this season at age 37, and Happ needs the same to draw interest in the offseason as a free agent.
Kim Klement / USA Today Sports Images
Hernandez settled for a low guarantee this season after posting a 6.40 ERA in 15 starts with Seattle last year, and he recently opted out of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. King Felix will only be 35 next year, but considering how long it’s been since he’s been an asset, we might have seen the last of the former Cy Young winner.
Brad Mills / USA Today Sports Images
Hill made only 13 starts last season due to injury, and had a limited market in the offseason due to an elbow injury. He’s apparently healthy now, but the risk remains high at age 40. The Twins are hopeful Hill has kept some of his old form.
Brad Penner / USA Today Sports Images
Lowrie signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Mets last year, but saw all of eight plate appearances in his first season. His health remains a huge question mark this year at age 36, so he can’t be counted on beyond 2020.
Brett Davis / USA Today Sports Images
Markakis signed a one-year, $4 million contract to remain in Atlanta this season, but opted out of the 2020 season after seeing the impact of COVID-19 on teammate Freddie Freeman. Considering his limited market last offseason, Markakis might struggle to continue his career next season at age 37.
Jeff Curry / USA Today Sports Images
Molina has stated that he’d like to play beyond 2020, but that might have to come outside of St. Louis. The -time Gold Glove winner is entering the final year of his contract at age 37 and saw his power decline last year. It wouldn’t be a shock if he calls it quits after this year given his age.
Kim Klement / USA Today Sports Images
Morton is pitching his best ball late in his career, though he’s hinted at retirement at the conclusion of his current two-year contract. The hard-throwing right-hander will turn 37 in November.
Isaiah J. Downing / USA Today Sports Images
Murphy signed a two-year contract with the Rockies last season, but his first year with the team didn’t go as planned after an early-season hand injury. With major defensive limitations, though might not be a market for Murphy if he doesn’t rebound this year at age 35.
Rick Scuteri / USA Today Sports Images
Pence reworked his swing before revitalizing his career in Texas last season, but injuries remained an issue. Now 37, he’s rejoined the Giants after spending seven seasons with the team earlier in his career in what could now be his swan song.
Rick Scuteri / USA Today Sports Images
There wasn’t much reason to think Posey would call it quits, but he recently opted out of the 2020 season after adopting two newborns. That comes on the heels of back-to-back poor seasons. Posey does have one year left on his contract next year, when he will be 34, but retirement at least could enter the conversation after sitting out a year.
Stan Szeto / USA Today Sports Images
Samardzija regained some of his old form last season after an injury-plagued 2019 season, posting a 3.52 ERA in 32 starts. However, he’s not nearly the same pitcher he was in his earlier years now in his mid-30’s, getting by more on smoke and mirrors than pure stuff. “The Shark” is now in the final season of a five-year, $90 million contract, and could have a limited market if he regresses.
Rhona Wise / USA Today Sports Images
Suzuki turns 37 in October, and is in the last year of his contract with Washington. He fared well last season sharing time with Yan Gomes but is clearly approaching the end of the road.
Kevin Jairaj / USA Today Sports Images
Volquez returned from injury to make only 11 appearances with Texas last year, suffering through more arm trouble. He’s given it one more go in camp this year to see what he has left, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Volquez call it quits given his recent injury issues.
Jeff Curry / USA Today Sports Images
Wainwright is seemingly playing year-to-year lately, signing a one-year extension with St. Louis in the offseason. After missing most of 2018 due to injury, he was able to make 31 starts last season, but every season seems to get tougher for the 38-year-old veteran.
24 of 25
Jordan Zimmmermann, SP, Tigers
Junfu Han / USA Today Sports Images
Zimmermann will cash the last of his checks from a five-year, $110 million contract this year. Over the first four seasons of that contract, Zimmmernan has a cumulative 5.61 ERA that was near 7.00 last season. Unless his performance does a complete 180 this year, it’s difficult to see the right-hander having a market next offseason.
Jim Rassol / USA Today Sports Images
Zimmerman won a World Series with the Nats last year, and was able to find agreement on a one-year extension in 2020. Set to be a role player, Zimmerman opted out of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It would be a shame if his long career in Washington ended this way, but it’s certainly possible with the oft-injured veteran turning 36 in September.