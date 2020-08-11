MLB announces suspensions for Athletics-Astros bench-clearing brawl

The fracas between the AL West foes was sparked after days of frustrations between both clubs. When Astros reliever Humberto Castellanos drilled Laureano in the seventh inning on Sunday, the third time he was hit by a pitch in the series, Oakland’s star outfielder responded.
Laureano pointed towards Houston’s pitcher, then told him him how he was not throwing his slider the right way. Astros catcher Martín Maldonado guided Laureano towards first base to avoid a confrontation, all while the center fielder kept instructing Castellanos on how to snap his slider.
After some screaming from both dugouts, Laureano made his way to first base and the situation seemed to be over. Suddenly, Houston’s hitting coach Alex Cintron started yelling at Laureano and motioning him for a fight. According to the 26-year-old outfielder, his emotions got the best of him after Cintron made vile comments about Laureano’s mother. In response to his actions, Cintron received a 20-game suspension.
Laureano immediately charged towards the Astros’ dugout, where he was tackled to the ground by Astros catcher Dustin Garneau with both benches emptying around them. Multiple scuffles broke out, while Cintron stood behind his players and backed away from the brawl.
MLB warned teams before the season that there would be severe punishments for benches-clearing brawls, and any actions that flagrantly violated the league’s COVID-19 protocols. As we’ve now seen, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is at least taking this matter of player discipline seriously.
Losing Laureano will be a massive blow for the Athletics. He boasts a .263/./405/.491 slash line this season with an .897 OPS in 17 games. The bigger absence will come in center field, with Laureano’s glove now unavailable. Though, the five-game suspension is much less than most anticipated.
Laureano will be able to appeal his suspension, allowing him to be in Oakland’s lineup until his appeal goes through. Cintron’s suspension will go into effect immediately.