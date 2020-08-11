MLB announces suspensions for Athletics-Astros bench-clearing brawl

The fracas between the AL West foes was sparked after days of frustrations between both clubs. When Astros reliever Humberto Castellanos drilled Laureano in the seventh inning on Sunday, the third time he was hit by a pitch in the series, Oakland’s star outfielder responded.

Laureano pointed towards Houston’s pitcher, then told him him how he was not throwing his slider the right way. Astros catcher Martín Maldonado guided Laureano towards first base to avoid a confrontation, all while the center fielder kept instructing Castellanos on how to snap his slider.

After some screaming from both dugouts, Laureano made his way to first base and the situation seemed to be over. Suddenly, Houston’s hitting coach Alex Cintron started yelling at Laureano and motioning him for a fight. According to the 26-year-old outfielder, his emotions got the best of him after Cintron made vile comments about Laureano’s mother. In response to his actions, Cintron received a 20-game suspension.