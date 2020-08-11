MicroStrategy buys ~$250M in bitcoin, becoming the first publicly traded company to buy the currency as part of its capital allocation strategy (Yogita Khatri/The Block)

Home Technology MicroStrategy buys ~$250M in bitcoin, becoming the first publicly traded company to...

Yogita Khatri / The Block:

MicroStrategy buys ~$250M in bitcoin, becoming the first publicly traded company to buy the currency as part of its capital allocation strategy  —  MicroStrategy, the Nasdaq-listed business intelligence company, has become the first publicly-traded company to buy bitcoin as part of its capital allocation strategy.

