Meghan Markle’s faith and relationship with God has ‘got through the darkest moments’

Meghan Markle’s faith plays a central role in her life while prayer and conversations with God have got her through the ‘darkest moments’, a source claims in Finding Freedom.

In the hotly-anticipated biography by authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, which is out today, the insider claims the Duchess of Sussex’s ‘spirituality’ saw her gather her Suits castmates for a ‘prayer circle’ before they began filming.

According to the source, who is reportedly a close friend and has often prayed with Meghan, 39, both she and Prince Harry, 35, have been on a ‘journey of faith together’ during their relationship.

Finding Freedom provides an intimately detailed and personalised version of the events leading up to the Sussexes’ dramatic departure from royal life, with co-authors Scobie and Durand insisting ‘all information in this book has at least two sources’.

Meghan Markle’s faith plays a central role in her life while prayer and conversations with God have got her through the ‘darkest moments’, a source claims in Finding Freedom. Pictured: Meghan speaking via video link about the fight against gender and race inequality in an address to young women around the world for the UN initiative Girl Up last month

Discussing the perceived betrayal of her old school friend Ninaki Priddy, who claimed she wasn’t shocked at all by the news of Meghan’s engagement because ‘she was always fascinated by the Royal Family’, the friend of the duchess told the authors: ‘Part of what helped Meghan get through this difficult was her faith.

‘Her relationship with God and with her church is extremely important to her. That’s something most people do not know about her.

‘It plays a central role in her life, as an individual, as a woman.’

They added: ‘When I talk about her faith being a big part of her life, it’s her faith in God.

The biography by authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, which is out today, claims the Duchess of Sussex’s ‘spirituality’ saw her gather her Suits castmates for a ‘prayer circle’ before they began filming. Pictured with co-star Patrick J Adams

‘It’s her faith in her family. Her faith in the people closest to her.’

A further source claimed: ‘It’s prayer and conversations with God that have gotten her through the darkest moments.

‘That’s something that plays a significant role in her life and her relationship with Harry. The two have been on a journey of faith together.’

Opening up: Carolyn Durand co-authored Finding Freedom with fellow royal expert Omid Scobie

The book also goes on to discuss the duchess’ regular meetings with the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby ahead of her baptism into the Church of England prior to her wedding, with whom she formed a ‘close bond’ according to a royal aide.

Meanwhile although Meghan’s family wasn’t overly religious, she was raised with an ‘awareness of God’.

Her mother Doria Ragland was brought up Protestant and her father Thomas Markle became a confirmed member of the Episcopal Church at the age of 14, but Meghan attended a Catholic school for educational reasons.

According to Thomas, Meghan was not christened as a child because he and Doria did not share the same faith.

A family friend claimed religion was ‘not pushed on her’, but her spirituality is ‘born out of her own individual experience’.

While studying at Northwestern, one of Meghan’s best friends came from a Christian family and the pair would reportedly ‘often pray together while at school’.

The authors write that this cemented prayer as a tool for Meghan to help her face life’s challenges.

The book also goes on to discuss the duchess’ regular meetings with the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby ahead of her baptism into the Church of England prior to her wedding (pictured), with whom she formed a ‘close bond’ according to a royal aide

‘She used to gather the cast and crew of Suits for a prayer circle before starting work,’ they claim. ‘Her invocations on set were never about a specific theology.

‘Instead, she wanted to bring everyone together during moments of transition or difficulty.’

Meghan’s choice to be baptised before marrying Harry was apparently her choice out of respect for the Queen and a ‘step forward on her own spiritual journey’, according to a friend.

During her meetings with the Archbishop, the pair would reportedly discuss ‘many personal matters’, including her previous marriage to producer Trevor Engelson, with Mr Welby asking her ‘what she learned from her divorce’.

Speaking about her baptism, one of the 18 guests described the service, held at At James’ Palace’s Chapel Royal in March 2018, as ‘uplifting’.

The biography offers an insight into Harry and Meghan’s relationships with his brother and sister-in-law, his father and the Royal Family as a whole.