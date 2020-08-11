Meghan Markle Recalls Feeling “Voiceless” in Powerful Voting Message

The longtime champion of women’s rights also referenced Sheppard in a 2018 speech she gave commemorating the 125th anniversary of women’s suffrage in New Zealand while visiting the country at the time.

As the royal said in her remarks, “Women’s suffrage is not simply about the right to vote for women, but also about what that represents: the basic and fundamental human right of all people, including those members of society who’ve been marginalized whether for reasons of race, gender, ethnicity or orientation, to be able to participate in the choices for their future and their community.”

In finishing her speech, the royal borrowed another quote from Sheppard: “All that separates, whether of race, class, creed or sex, is inhuman and must be overcome.'”

