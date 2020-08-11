Megan Thee Stallion Seemingly Hits Back at CeeLo Green After ‘Shameless’ Music Comment

WENN

The Goodie Mob member previously made headlines after he criticized the likes of Megan, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj for making what he called ‘shameless’ music.

It looks like Megan Thee Stallion has come up with a response after CeeLo Green criticized her and other female rappers over their music. However, rather than directly mentioning the Goodie Mob member, the “Savage” hitmaker decided to attack all the men who thought that her new song with Cardi B, “WAP”, is too sexual.

Megan said on her Twitter account on Tuesday, August 11, “Lol dudes will scream ‘slob on my k**b’ word for word and crying abt WAP.” She then added, “Bye lil boy.” For your information, she was referring to Three 6 Mafia‘s 1999 song “Slob on My K**b”, which found the hip-hop group rapping about receiving an oral sex from a male perspective.

Her post surely came at an interesting time given that CeeLo Green’s interview was just made public, prompting some people to suspect that this could be her response to the shade. For those who need a reminder, CeeLo criticized the likes of Megan, Cardi and Nicki Minaj for making what he considered “shameless” music.

He said at the time, “There was once a time when we were savvy enough to code certain things. We could express to those it was meant for with the style of language we used. But now music is shameless, it is sheer savagery. There should be a time and a place for adult content.”

He went on calling Nicki “desperate,” and mocked both Cardi and Megan, “They are all more or less doing similar salacious gesturing to kinda get into position. I get it, the independent woman and being in control, the divine femininity and sexual expression. I get it all. It comes at what cost?”

Following the interview, many people attacked CeeLo and accused him of hypocrisy as they brought up his past rape case and controversial tweet in which he stated that having sex with an unconscious person could not be considered a rape.