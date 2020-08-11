McDonald’s CEO sent nude photos of employees over work email, lawsuit says

McDonald’s Corporation has sued former CEO Steve Easterbrook to recoup a $40 million severance package, saying the company found evidence on its email servers that Easterbrook was lying when he denied having sexual relationships with employees. Easterbrook initially fooled McDonald’s by deleting emails from his phone, allowing him to get the generous severance payment despite being fired, the lawsuit against him said. But months after paying him the severance package, McDonald’s checked its email servers and discovered that Easterbrook sent nude photographs of employees from his work email account, the lawsuit said.

McDonald’s said it also discovered that Easterbrook approved a stock grant “worth hundreds of thousands of dollars” for an employee he was in a sexual relationship with. McDonald’s said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission yesterday that its lawsuit aims “to recover compensation and severance benefits that would not have been retained by Mr. Easterbrook had he been terminated for cause.” The SEC filing includes a copy of the lawsuit McDonald’s filed against Easterbrook in the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware.

Easterbrook was forced out at McDonald’s in November 2019 after an internal investigation found he engaged in “a non-physical, consensual relationship involving texting and video calls” with a subordinate, which violated company policy and “demonstrated poor judgment that disqualified him from continued service as the CEO,” the lawsuit said.

“Easterbrook told McDonald’s investigators that the relationship was the only one of an intimate nature he had ever had with a McDonald’s employee. And he asserted that he had never engaged in a physical sexual relationship with any McDonald’s employee,” McDonald’s’ lawsuit said.

Easterbrook was “terminated ‘without cause,’ which entitled him to receive substantial severance benefits,” McDonald’s said. But McDonald’s says it eventually found the truth:

McDonald’s has now learned that Easterbrook concealed evidence and lied about his wrongdoing. Recently identified evidence shows that Easterbrook had physical sexual relationships with three McDonald’s employees in the year before his termination; that he approved an extraordinary stock grant, worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, for one of those employees in the midst of their sexual relationship; and that he was knowingly untruthful with McDonald’s investigators in 2019. These actions constitute breaches of Easterbrook’s duties to McDonald’s. Had Easterbrook been candid with McDonald’s investigators and not concealed evidence, McDonald’s would have known that it had legal cause to terminate him in 2019 and would not have agreed that his termination was “without cause.” Accordingly, McDonald’s brings this action to redress the injuries it has suffered by virtue of Easterbrook’s fiduciary breaches and deceit.

Emails, photos found on company server

Based on the facts alleged in McDonald’s’ complaint, it seems the company could have avoided paying the severance package simply by searching its own email servers before Easterbrook’s November 2019 firing. Despite that, the lawsuit defends the quick firing and minimal investigation, saying, “The board’s strategy of seeking a smooth transition paid off” when the company’s stock “rebounded quickly and by mid-December had fully recovered.”

In the initial investigation that led to his termination without cause, “Easterbrook was required to turn over his Company-issued mobile phone,” McDonald’s wrote. “Independent outside counsel searched images and videos saved on the phone, as well as any retained text messaging activity, for evidence of a relationship with Employee-1 or any other Company employee. That search did not yield evidence contradicting Easterbrook’s representation that he had never engaged in a sexual relationship with any other Company employee.”

But in July 2020, McDonald’s says it received an anonymous report that Easterbrook had a sexual relationship with a McDonald’s employee while he was CEO. That’s when McDonald’s says it checked its own email servers and found “photographic evidence” of Easterbrook having sexual relationships with three McDonald’s employees “in the year before his termination.”

Easterbrook sent nude pictures from his company email account to his personal email, the McDonald’s complaint said.

That evidence consisted of dozens of nude, partially nude, or sexually explicit photographs and videos of various women, including photographs of these Company employees, that Easterbrook had sent as attachments to messages from his Company e-mail account to his personal e-mail account. The date and time stamps on the photographs of the three Company employees show that the photographs were all taken in late 2018 or early 2019.

The date and time stamps of photographs of one employee “also conclusively show that Easterbrook approved a special discretionary grant of restricted stock units—worth hundreds of thousands of dollars—to Employee-2 shortly after their first sexual encounter and within days of their second,” the lawsuit said.

The photographs and the emails they were attached to were not present on Easterbrook’s company-issued phone when it was searched in October 2019 “because Easterbrook, with the intention of concealing their existence from the Company, had deleted them from his phone,” McDonald’s said. “Unbeknownst to Easterbrook, however, the deletion of the e-mails from the mail application on his Company-issued phone did not also trigger the deletion of those e-mails from his Company e-mail account stored on the Company’s servers.”

CEO lied to board, lawsuit says

McDonald’s said its board would not have agreed to the severance “had it then been aware of Easterbrook’s physical sexual relationships with three McDonald’s employees, his approval of a discretionary stock grant for Employee-2 while they were in a sexual relationship, and the falsity of his representation to outside counsel that he had never engaged in a physical sexual relationship with a Company employee.”

Moreover, “had Easterbrook not deleted evidence from his phone and lied to the Board and its investigators in October 2019, the Board would have known the full record of his conduct when it considered the terms of his separation” and would have terminated him with cause, the complaint said.

The termination agreement in November 2019 says that Easterbrook would have to repay severance money and forego future severance payments “if the Plan Administrator determines at any time that a Participant committed any act or omission that would constitute Cause while he or she was employed by” McDonald’s, the lawsuit said.

We contacted Easterbrook’s lawyer yesterday and will update this article if we get a response.