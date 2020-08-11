Matthew Lau: Retaliatory tariffs are a second pandemic tax increase

Article content continued

Even before the latest tariff announcement, both the federal and Ontario governments had a history of advocating protectionism. The federal government, for example, has been steadfast in its support for agricultural tariffs to protect domestic dairy and poultry farmers. When re-negotiating NAFTA with the Trump administration it tried to insert sundry restrictions and regulations related to labour rights, environmental standards and gender issues. The Ontario government, meanwhile, has been enthusiastically promoting the economic fallacy that a “buy local” strategy increases prosperity.

This trade policy confusion among politicians stands in stark contrast to the consensus among economists that has transcended time, geography and political ideology, for more than 200 years, on the desirability of free trade. Here, for example, is the world’s most prominent living left-liberal economist, Paul Krugman, citing French 19th-century libertarian thinker Frederic Bastiat: “The economist’s case for free trade is essentially a unilateral case: a country serves its own interests by pursuing free trade regardless of what other countries may do. Or, as Frederic Bastiat put it, it makes no more sense to be protectionist because other countries have tariffs than it would to block up our harbours because other countries have rocky coasts.”

The economic consensus on free trade extends back to 18th-century philosopher Adam Smith, who noted the obvious fact that people are better off if they can buy from whoever is charging the lowest prices — in other words, from whoever can produce the required output while consuming the fewest resources. Economics is about getting the most out of scarce resources. Using tariffs to protect the jobs of domestic workers accomplishes just the opposite: it ensures that more labour resources are consumed to produce the same level of output.

The harmful effects of tariffs are a fact of basic economics and easily observed in history. Unfortunately, until politicians brush up on their economic studies, on which they are centuries behind, their beating up on taxpayers will continue.

