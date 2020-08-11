Matildas Gary Neville linked tovacant head coach role FFA

Former EPL star Phil Neville has been linked to the vacant Matildas head coach role.

According to a report from the Daily Mail in the UK, Neville is among the top candidates for Football Federation Australia to target after the departure of Ante Milicic.

Milicic was already contracted to take up a role with Macarthur Football Club in their inaugural season in the A-League, so his tenure as Matildas manager following long-time coach Alen Stajcic’s surprise sacking last year was always temporary.

Phil Neville has had a solid coaching career after hanging up his boots (Getty)

The FFA are reportedly now looking for a more long-term solution and have been aiming high with their next appointment, with USA’s two-time Women’s World Cup-winning coach Jill Ellis and Aussie Arsenal women’s team coach Joe Montemurro alongside Neville also on the shortlist.

Neville is currently the coach of the England women’s team but the England FA will not be extending his contract. Since taking the job in 2018 he helped lead the Lionesses to a fourth-place finish after a semi-final loss to eventual champions USA at the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

It was their second-best result at the event, however Neville’s position has been under pressure since then after seven losses from 11 matches.

Manchester United’s Paul Scholes, David Beckham and Phil Neville celebrate winning the Barclaycard Premiership trophy in 2003 (Getty)

The Matildas reportedly present a “convenient” option for the former Manchester United and Everton defender for his next move, instead of taking on a club coaching role.

The next few years are crucial for the Matildas ahead of the 2023 Women’s World Cup being hosted in Australia and New Zealand.

The drama of Stajcic’s sacking so close to the 2019 Women’s World Cup and Milicic’s hurried appointment was not an ideal lead-up to the major tournament.

With the likes of Sam Kerr and Ellie Carpenter among the women’s football big names in one of the strongest Matildas lineups in history, the pressure is on for the Aussies to reach their full potential.