Maroons facing more NSW onslaught says Paul Gallen, NRL

Former NSW Origin skipper Paul Gallen says this year’s Origin series will be a one-sided affair as he backs the Blues to continue their recent dominance over Queensland.

The Blues have won the previous two Origin series and that trend doesn’t appear as if it’s going away any time soon with Queensland clubs, the Gold Coast Titans, North Queensland Cowboys and Brisbane Broncos all sitting outside of the top eight.

The three teams, where a large portion of the Queensland’s talent play their first-grade football, currently round out the 13th, 14th and 15th positions on the NRL ladder.

Gallen said the golden days where Queensland won 11 out of 12 Origin series between 2006 and 2017 are long gone as he declared this year’s series would be dominated by New South Wales.

“They’ve still got Cameron Munster, Kalyn Ponga and David Fifita,” Paul Gallen told Wide World of Sports’ 2GB radio.

“I think it’s going to be one-side. I think New South Wales are going to win.

“New South Wales, when I came into Origin, didn’t handle the retirement of Andrew Johns, Brad Fittler and Danny Buderus. There are a couple of others, some pretty good outside backs that retired also.

“I think the next few years for Queensland are going to be hard.

“Look at that team they had. It was a star-studded team across the park, they had Billy Slater, Cameron Smith, Johnathan Thurston, Darren Lockyer, Cooper Cronk, Greg Inglis, all of them.

“They’ve all retired and left. They’ve got a couple of stars in Ponga and Munster, but as a team as a whole, I think the New South Wales boys will be too strong for them.”

The Dynasty: A New Era for the Maroons

Gallen said even if the three-game series was played out in Queensland due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Blues would still come out victorious.

“I’d be interested to see where it’s played,” he said.

“If it is played in Brisbane because of COVID-19, and they play all three games there, that’s an advantage for them, I think.

“They may win a game, but I think the Blues win the series and I think they can for the next couple of years.”