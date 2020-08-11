Mammootty has an inspirational message for all fellow Indian citizens

All of us worldwide are battling an ongoing pandemic that refuses to die down. Moreover India is also facing several other issues that are unfortunate and further adding problems for people. Right from floods to earthquakes, the year has witnessed a lot of calamities. Amidst such critical times, Mammootty has spread some much needed positivity.



Mammootty’s powerful note for all of us is a must read. The actor has several big projects in the pipeline which are waiting for a release on the big screen. One of his most awaited films is titled One which is currently under post-production. He also has another film titled The Priest which co-stars Manju Warrier.

The Malayalam superstar has taken to his Facebook account to share a long post. The post is for all of us to remain strong despite all the challenges life is throwing at us. His post reads, “The world is going through a painful, painful time that our generation has never experienced, which we are not familiar with. The whole human race is standing helpless. The challenges are getting really tough for Kerala – floods, landslides and a plane crash. The wound left by each one is deep. But the comfort is that the lights of hope are not going off. We have seen this in the flood. Amazing signs of human love, sacrifice. The noble self-courage of people who say we are together in any danger.” Now that’s surely inspirational.