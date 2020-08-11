Majority of Dallas Cowboys creating training-camp ‘bubble’?

Many within the Dallas Cowboys are creating their own isolated bubble experience to protect themselves from COVID-19 before on-field training camp practices begin on Friday.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Todd Archer, a majority of Dallas players, coaches, and other personnel will set up shop at the Omni Hotel that is located next to the franchise’s practice facility.

ESPN’s Ed Werder reported rookies and free agents are already at the hotel.

Staying at the Omni is optional for everyone associated with the Cowboys, but joining the makeshift bubble is “strongly suggested,” per ESPN. The Cowboys believe the bulk of players on the roster will make the hotel their summer home.

Earlier this month, ESPN’s Mike Triplett described how the Saints rented a hotel in downtown New Orleans for a bubble-like environment.

North American leagues that embraced isolated, temporary hubs for return-to-play scenarios have all enjoyed success this summer. The National Women’s Soccer League and Major League Soccer completed tournaments. Bubbles inside Toronto and Edmonton for the NHL’s 24-team model to crown a 2019-20 Stanley Cup champion have reported zero positive coronavirus cases. NBA players inside the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex have routinely tested negative for the virus since the Association resumed its season on July 30.