LPGA cancels Shanghai event due to COVID-19 By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1


() – The LPGA Shanghai tournament has been cancelled because of health concerns and travel restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the elite women’s professional golf circuit said on Tuesday.

The event was scheduled for Oct. 15-18 at Qizhong Garden Golf Club.

Danielle Kang successfully defended her title at Qizhong Garden last year with a one-stroke win over fellow American Jessica Korda.

The LPGA returned from a 166-day hiatus two weeks ago at Inverness Club for the first of two consecutive spectator-free events in Ohio.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR