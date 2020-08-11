Lou Holtz again compares college football’s COVID risk to Normandy: ‘They knew there were gonna be casualties’

College football and World War II have more similarities than you’d think. At least, according to Lou Holtz.

The former college football coach took to the tube on Tuesday to voice his displeasure with college football conferences and their seeming desire to cancel or postpone the 2020 fall sports calendar.

Speaking on Fox News’ “Bill Hemmer Show,” Holtz urged college students to play on, and compared the coronavirus pandemic currently wreaking havoc on the country to soldiers risking their lives during D-Day.

MORE: Why the Big Ten canceled its 2020 football season

Lou Holtz tells Fox News that college football needs to play amid coronavirus pandemic this fall: “Let’s move on with our life! When they stormed Normandy, they knew there were going to be casualties — there were going to be risks.” pic.twitter.com/zZZ5qrFRFb — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 11, 2020

Clemson, many months ago, had a rash of COVID-19 positives. They’ve had one in the last month. 1,000-to-one, Bill, the Pac-12 will go along with the Big Ten. They’re tied waist-to-waist, they have been ever since ’46 when they made the Rose Bowl agreement with the Big Ten. So I think it just showed no leadership. I think they should play, but then again, that’s what I said. I think they oughta say to the players, ‘You want to play, If you have a problem, if you have an asthma problem, if you’re a diabetic or something, then you have a legitimate reason you don’t wanna play, absolutely, don’t play. The rest of you wanna play, let’s go play.’ I think that we shut everything down for six months, I’m going crazy about being quarantined. I think other people are tired of it. Let’s move on with our life. When they stormed Normandy, they knew that there were gonna be casualties, there was gonna be risk. Two percent of the people that go to the emergency room go for COVID-19, it’s going down. Young people, Bill, they think it’s like cancer, they think they’re gonna die.

There’s a lot to unpack here, but comparing a pandemic (one whose long-term effects we still don’t truly understand yet) to storming the beaches at Normandy in WWII seems … misguided, at best. Also, generally speaking, the coronavirus is avoidable, while walking into the bullet in the front lines during a World War really wasn’t.

With long-term effects surrounding the heart and lungs popping up in athletes across the U.S., it seems that playing college football, at least for now, isn’t the best idea. Moving on with life isn’t much of an option either, when most states are actively trying to drop the coronavirus curb to keep it from spreading. Cases were on the rise over the summer, with numbers only dropping in recent weeks.

Still, this is not the first time Holtz has drawn the absurd parallel; he spewed similar lines on another Fox News program earlier this year.

But Holtz was right about one thing at least: the Pac-12’s decision to postpone the college football season was tied to the Big Ten — the conference effectively postponed their schedule on Tuesday afternoon.