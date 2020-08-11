Loon Reveals He Is Yet To Speak To Diddy

Loon sat down for an interview with The Breakfast Club, where he revealed that he is yet to sit down and speak with Diddy.

“My relationship with Puff, we had great fun and we got along swell,” he said, “But then some of the hiccups would come down to business. Especially business that’s already mandated and confirmed.”

Loon added that his friendship with Diddy was “tarnished” because they “did business first.” Despite the fallout, Loon shocked many when he revealed that he owns his publishing rights that Diddy paid him what he was owed. He denied there is any animosity between him and Diddy but added that he is not rushing to sit down with the Bad Boy Mogul.

Loon was officially released from prison last week. In 2013, Loon pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and was sentenced to 14 years in prison.