'Lion' Director to Team Up With Jared Leto for 'Tron Legacy' Sequel

Bradley Lamb
Production of the follow-up to the 2010 film has reportedly been kicked into gear with Garth Davis, who was also behind the camera for 2018’s ‘Mary Magdalene’, on board.


Lion” filmmaker Garth Davis is set to direct the much-anticipated “Tron Legacy” sequel, starring Jared Leto.

The Disney release has been in development for several years as fans of the 2010 film held out for a follow-up, and now according to , production has been kicked into gear with Davis, who was also behind the camera for 2018’s “Mary Magdalene“, on board.

Leto, who has also signed on as a producer, has been attached to the film since 2017. He will appear alongside Justin Springer and Emma Ludbrook.

