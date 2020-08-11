Lindsay Buckingham Treats Fans to Acoustic Set More Than a Year After Emergency Heart Surgery

Instagram

Aside from performing four songs during the virtual show, the former lead guitarist of Fleetwood Mac reveals he has completed work on a new album, but has yet set a release date for it.

Former Fleetwood Mac star Lindsey Buckingham thrilled fans with his first set since emergency heart surgery in February 2019 over the weekend.

The singer/songwriter performed a four-song acoustic set, including Fleetwood Mac tunes “Never Going Back Again” and “Big Love”, via Zoom on Friday night (August 07), and told fans who tuned in it has been a strange couple of years.

“This (pandemic) has been like a couple of years previous in which things occurred that I did not see coming,” he said. “One was my split from Fleetwood Mac. Another one was having a bypass operation, which I did not expect to happen. You could say that this makes it a trifecta of events that were completely off the charts.”





Buckingham’s vocal cords were damaged during the bypass operation, but he sounded good during the Zoom gig.

The singer’s first post-surgery appearance took place at his daughter’s high school graduation ceremony last year (19), when he played “Landslide”, but the students handled all the vocals. He announced a tour in February 2020 but that had to be scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the virtual show, Buckingham revealed he has completed work on a new album, adding, “We’re waiting to see where this is all going. We don’t have a release date. I was meant to be out on the road now promoting it. It should be out in the spring sometime.”