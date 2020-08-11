Lil’ Kim’s Fans Slam ‘Toxic’ Relationship With Mr. Papers as They Seem to Confirm Reconciliation

Instagram

The ‘Crush on You’ hitmaker’s baby daddy jokingly warns that he’ll kill the raptress if she’s caught cheating on him, but some fans don’t think it’s cute.

– Lil’ Kim and Mr. Papers appear to be officially back together following her split from The Great Leader, but not everyone is happy about it. On Monday, August 19, the on-and-off couple fueled their reconciliation rumors with some jokes about what they would do to each other if they’re caught cheating.

The Queen Bee started it off by posting on her Instagram Stories, “If you cheat, Ima sue you.” She tagged her baby daddy in the post. He then responded by posting his own warning to her, writing, “If you cheat Ima kill you b***h.”

But many people didn’t appreciate his joke, with one calling it “corny & toxic.” Another agreed, saying it’s “toxic at its best.” Someone else noted, “nah fam this is toxic behavior. never think a n***a jokin when he say he gone kill you….”

“This is far from cute,” read another comment, while another shared advice to all women out there not to accept this kind of love, “Is this how we show love these days? Ladies do better.” Some others questioned Lil’ Kim’s taste in men, with one asking, “And is she okay with him saying he’ll kill her.” Another sarcastically said of the couple, “Kim loves abusive and toxic men. He’s right up her alley. Match made in heaven.”

Lil’ Kim and Mr. Papers appeared to get closer again after it was reported in May that she broke up with The Great Leader after quarantining together for two months. It’s not clear what led to their separation, but the 46-year-old raptress fueled the split rumors as she’s no longer following the entertainment executive on social media.

In the following months, Lil’ Kim and Mr. Papers have been seen together several times on his social media posts. In July, he dropped a hint at the status of their relationship during his interaction with her fan on Instagram and teased that they might be trying for baby No. 2.

When Mr. Papers posted on his social media account a video of him and his daughter Royal Reign spending time listening time to Pop Smoke’s music, a fan commented, “We want another one with Kim. Remy preg now time for Kim,” referencing Remy Ma‘s pregnancy announcement. Mr. Papers then surprisingly responded, “we 2 steps ahead of you,” suggesting that he and Lil’ Kim may have been thinking the same about having a second baby.