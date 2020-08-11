LG launches a variety of new monitors for gamers

LG has unveiled its new gaming 2020 monitor lineup that features HDR support, superior speeds and more.
These monitors come in a variety of models: the LG UltraWide Monitor, LG UltraFine Ergo Monitor and LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor.
The LG UltraWide is designed for content creators and features a 34-inch IPS panel with a widescreen space. The curved monitor also features a 21:9 aspect ratio, on top of nano IPS technology, HDR and a 144Hz refresh rate with a 1ms response time. It also has G-Sync compatibility and is equipped with Thunderbolt connectivity.
The LG UltraWide monitors are available now in stores.
The UltraFine Ergo monitor, meanwhile, uses a C-Clamp for quick and easy installation and can be adjusted, swivel, tilt and pivot. The UltraFine Ergo monitor will be available soon available soon.
Lastly, the UltraGear Gaming Monitor sports a 27-inch size with an Nvidia-tested and G-Sync Compatible monitor, as well as VESA Display HDR for smooth gaming. The UltraGear also has a wide colour range, fast refresh rates and Sphere Lightning 2.0 that lets users alter ambience.
The UltraGear will be available for pre-order starting August 15th, and the 38-inch model will become available this fall.