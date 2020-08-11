Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Talks Beatings: That Was Some Slave Sh*t!!

Selah, the daughter of Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley, has spoken out about the beatings her mother allegedly used to give her when she was just a child.

She says her mother was “amazing,” but her beatings were merciless.

I’ve been hurting for so much of my life, and so much of my life has been me avoiding how much I’m really hurting just from the circumstances,” she said, telling her followers that her dad not being in her life led her to having daddy issues.

Selah then details beating with Lauryn’s belt.

“She was just very angry. So, so, so, so, so, so angry. She was literally not easy to talk to and then half the time we didn’t live with her. I lived with my grandparents half the time. It’s crazy, I’m playing this trauma back in my head as I speak to you.” She would have one of the kids “go get the belt,” and when they returned, she would hold their hands up, so they were hanging “as she beat us. Literally, just like that.”

She added, “And then the threats, the constant threats… That belt man. That’s that slave sh*t. That was some slavery sh*t. All Black parents were on that sh*t.”