Lane Johnson activated from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Tuesday that right tackle Lane Johnson has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, significantly boosting the team’s offensive line as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Johnson announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus two weeks ago, landing him on the reserve list. The NFL’s return-to-play protocol says that a player can be activated from the list after five days if they have two negative tests or after 10 days if the player shows no symptoms.

The Eagles will certainly be excited to be getting Johnson back, as he is among the most valuable players on the team’s roster. Since being drafted by Philadelphia in the first round of the 2013 draft, Johnson has made three Pro Bowls and one First-Team All-Pro, while also helping the Eagles win their first Super Bowl against the New England Patriots in 2018.

Even before Johnson’s positive test, Philadelphia was already struggling to put together their offensive line, as right guard Brandon Brooks will miss the upcoming season after tearing his Achilles. The team re-signed Jason Peters, who will be switching from tackle to guard in order to replace Brooks.

The return of Johnson provides some stability for the Eagles as they prepare to defend their NFC East title, which they have won two of the past three seasons. However, the Cowboys are expected to be a formidable opponent for Philadelphia, as they have among the most loaded offenses in the NFL, led by Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott.