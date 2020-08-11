Lakeith Stanfield Sparks Concern After Sharing Vids of Him Drinking Liquor From Pill Bottle

WENN

In one of the posts, the ‘Sorry to Bother You’ actor writes, ‘I like to be by myself because I can hurt myself and no one tells me to stop or fakes like they care.’

Keith Stanfield, also known as Lakeith Stanfield, has successfully sparked concern over his well-being following a series of alarming posts shared on his Instagram account. The “Sorry to Bother You” actor took to the photo-sharing site to upload some videos of him pouring liquor into a blood pressure pill bottle before drinking it.

Underneath a video of him pouring the alcohol into the bottle, Lakeith wrote, “I like to be by myself because I can hurt myself and no one tells me to stop or fakes like they care.” In a separate post, the actor added, “Reality is boring and moves too slow and no one is trustworthy.” He also stated that he’d like to be inside because “outside is crazy.”

Even though Lakeith deleted the posts afterwards, people already saw them and were quick to reshare it on social media, begging people who know the “Atlanta” star to check on him to make sure that he’s okay. “Someone please check on lakeith stanfield. he’s posting some really alarming and worrying stuff on his instagram page. i’m extremely worried and scared rn. comments have been turned off on his page,” one person said.

“Please pray for Lakeith Stanfield, he went from posting alarming suicidal things to deleting all post,” another wrote. “please dont let anything happen to lakeith stanfield. He doesnt deserve it,” someone else commented.

Fortunately, several people later spoke up to inform others that the actor is all right after the alarming posts. For instance, “The Real” host Loni Love said, “I had someone contact LaKeith .. he’s ok … I trust the person and can say to stay tuned…” Meanwhile, journalist Britnie Danielle said, “Heard from my boy who knows LaKeith. He said they spoke and he’s fine. Those pill bottles are old, according to him. Told him to tell Lakeith to stop posting cryptic ish and freaking people out.”