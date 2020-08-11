LaKeith Stanfield Says He’s “Good” After Alarming Social Media Posts Alluding To Possible Suicide Attempt

Roommates, LaKeith Stanfield recently trended on social media following a series of alarming posts on his Instagram that alluded to a possible suicide attempt. Following the concern from fans, LaKeith made a statement on Instagram assuring everyone that he is “good” and there is no need to worry.

In the videos he posted, LaKeith Stanfield was seen filling up prescription pill bottles with alcohol and drinking out of them. He captioned the video, writing “I like to be by myself because I can hurt myself and no one tells me to stop or fakes like they care.”

He followed that up with another post, “Reality is boring and moves too slow and no one is trustworthy,” he wrote, while taking note to highlight the name on the pill bottle. Once the pill bottle was filled with alcohol, he wrote “Bottoms up” before he was ready to take the shot.

Although he deleted all of his posts just shortly after they were uploaded, LaKeith’s fans were still incredibly alarmed at his disturbing behavior. Hours later, he returned to social media to provide fans an update. “I’m ok everyone,” he wrote on Instagram. “I appreciate everyone checking in on me but I’m good. I’m not harming myself. Much love.”

As we previously reported, the trailer just dropped for LaKeith’s upcoming film “Judas And The Black Messiah” co-starring Daniel Kaluuya, which is based on the former leader of the Black Panther Party Fred Hampton.

