LaKeith Stanfield On Instagram: “I’m Not Harming Myself”

Fans were extremely worried about LaKeith Stanfield’s mental state yesterday after the actor posted several cryptic messages to his Instagram account.


Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

The since-deleted posts featured the Queen & Slim star pouring alcohol into prescription pill bottles.


LaKeith Stanfield / Instagram

Each post was accompanied by alarming captions that were met with instant concern from his followers.


LaKeith Stanfield / Instagram

In one video, LaKeith zooms in on his bottle of Carvedilol — a beta-blocker used to relax blood vessels. It’s used to treat high blood pressure and heart failure.


LaKeith Stanfield / Instagram

He also gave fans a glimpse of the side effects, which include but aren’t limited to: slow heart rate, dizziness, fatigue, and nausea.


LaKeith Stanfield / Instagram

After filling the bottle with alcohol, he captioned his final post, “Bottoms up.”


LaKeith Stanfield / Instagram

Both fans and celebrities alike voiced their concerns about his well-being, including comedian Patton Oswalt, who was able to confirm that LaKeith was “okay.”

Just got confirmation Lakeith is okay. Sorry if I overreacted. Okay getting off Twitter for awhile. Text or DM someone you haven’t texted or DM’ed in awhile and tell them a cool memory you have about them. Good night.


Patton Oswalt / Twitter

LaKeith’s PR team also followed up with a public statement on his current condition.

@pattonoswalt Everyone! LaKeith is well. Thank you for the concern. We have spoken to him. The love you all have is appreciated.

@pattonoswalt Everyone! LaKeith is well. Thank you for the concern. We have spoken to him. The love you all have is appreciated.


Platform PR Team / Twitter

But fans were finally put at ease when LaKeith himself took to Instagram to ensure fans that he’s “not harming himself.”

If you or someone you know are dealing with an emotional crisis or thinking of suicide, please don’t hesitate to call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) for lifeline support.

