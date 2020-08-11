LaKeith Stanfield On Instagram: “I’m Not Harming Myself”

Fans were extremely worried about LaKeith Stanfield’s mental state yesterday after the actor posted several cryptic messages to his Instagram account.
The since-deleted posts featured the Queen & Slim star pouring alcohol into prescription pill bottles.
Each post was accompanied by alarming captions that were met with instant concern from his followers.
In one video, LaKeith zooms in on his bottle of Carvedilol — a beta-blocker used to relax blood vessels. It’s used to treat high blood pressure and heart failure.
He also gave fans a glimpse of the side effects, which include but aren’t limited to: slow heart rate, dizziness, fatigue, and nausea.
After filling the bottle with alcohol, he captioned his final post, “Bottoms up.”
Both fans and celebrities alike voiced their concerns about his well-being, including comedian Patton Oswalt, who was able to confirm that LaKeith was “okay.”
LaKeith’s PR team also followed up with a public statement on his current condition.
But fans were finally put at ease when LaKeith himself took to Instagram to ensure fans that he’s “not harming himself.”
If you or someone you know are dealing with an emotional crisis or thinking of suicide, please don’t hesitate to call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) for lifeline support.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!