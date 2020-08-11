Lakeith Stanfield Apologizes for Making People Worried With Alarming Posts

Instagram

The ‘Knives Out’ star assures everyone that he’s ‘good’ and ‘not harming’ himself after sparking concerns for posting videos of him pouring liquor into a blood pressure pill bottle before drinking it.

–

Lakeith Stanfield has spoken up after sparking concerns with his alarming posts. On early Tuesday, August 10, he returned to Instagram to assure everyone that he’s okay despite his earlier posts which hinted at suicidal thoughts.

“I’m ok everyone! I appreciate everyone checking in on me but I’m good. Im not harming myself. Much love,” he wrote on a plain black background, adding a red rose emoji. In the caption, he apologized for making people worried, writing, “I’m ok everyone I apologize for making you worry.”

<br />

In the comment section, his followers sent more supportive messages, with one writing, It looked different than that bruh. Keep your head up. Also, I can’t wait for your movie next year. I’m supporting all my black brothers and sisters.”

A second user expressed her/his relief, “thank god. your fans love you man.” A third person encouraged him, “Don’t let the enemy make you believe you aren’t loved! You are King.” Someone else added, “I was so worried dude! Stay safe stay healthy reach out for help if you need it!!!”

Hours earlier, Lakeith posted some troubling videos of him pouring liquor into a blood pressure pill bottle before drinking it. Underneath one of the videos, he wrote, “I like to be by myself because I can hurt myself and no one tells me to stop or fakes like they care.” In a separate post, the “Atlanta” star added, “Reality is boring and moves too slow and no one is trustworthy.” He also stated that he’d like to be inside because “outside is crazy.”

He deleted the posts shortly afterwards, but that didn’t stop people’s worry. “Someone please check on lakeith stanfield. he’s posting some really alarming and worrying stuff on his instagram page. i’m extremely worried and scared rn. comments have been turned off on his page,” a concerned fan begged.

Another responded, “Please pray for Lakeith Stanfield, he went from posting alarming suicidal things to deleting all post.” Someone else wrote, “please dont let anything happen to lakeith stanfield. He doesnt deserve it.”

Lakeith’s friends quickly reached out to the actor as “The Real” host Loni Love later said, “I had someone contact LaKeith .. he’s ok … I trust the person and can say to stay tuned…” Meanwhile, journalist Britnie Danielle said, “Heard from my boy who knows LaKeith. He said they spoke and he’s fine. Those pill bottles are old, according to him. Told him to tell Lakeith to stop posting cryptic ish and freaking people out.”

Patton Oswalt, who starred alongside Lakeith on “BoJack Horseman“, tweeted, “Just got confirmation Lakeith is okay. Sorry if I overreacted. Okay getting off Twitter for awhile. Text or DM someone you haven’t texted or DM’ed in awhile and tell them a cool memory you have about them. Good night.”

The 28-year-old actor’s publicity team, Platform PR, also assured everyone that “LaKeith is well.” It added, “Thank you for the concern. We have spoken to him. The love you all have is appreciated.”