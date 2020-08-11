Kyle Kuzma has great line about game-winning shot

Kyle Kuzma hit perhaps the biggest shot of his NBA career last night, making a 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left to give the Los Angeles Lakers the 124-121 win over the Denver Nuggets.

The third-year power forward was able to hit the shot despite Bol Bol, who is 7-foot-2, recovering nicely to get a hand up to try and contest Kuzma’s shot. When asked about Bol’s defense, Kuzma gave an answer that demonstrated his growing confidence as a player.

“I think Jesus could be in front of me and I’d probably still shoot,” Kuzma said. “I mean, it doesn’t really matter to me. I got an open look. It’s a play we kind of ran in practice a few times prior to the restart, and Coach had faith in me and called my number and it paid off.”