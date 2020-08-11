Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Fuel Dating Rumors With Flirty Instagram Exchange

WENN/Instagram

–

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have never addressed their relationship status. Instead, the rumored couple keeps adding fuel to the speculation as they have been spotted exchanging flirty comments on Instagram.

It all started after the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star posted on the photo-sharing site a Boomerang clip of her flaunting her look of the day. Kendall didn’t write anything underneath the post, simply leaving a strawberry emoji in the caption. This prompted Devin to comment, “I like strawberries,” to which the supermodel answered with several strawberries emoticons.

Kendall and Devin first sparked romance back in April, when the two were spotted on a road trip in Sedona, Arizona. A source said at the time, “Kendall and friends have a small social circle amongst the group, who have been following the same social distancing and physical distancing guidelines. Devin is a friend and is part of the small group. They took a road trip for some much-needed air.”

Ever since then, the two have been spotted together a couple of times, including a dinner date at the sushi restaurant Nobu in Malibu. Last month, people suspected that the two might be going on another trip to Arizona after they posted almost identical pictures. “With the FULL knowledge that people will know they are together. Everything is thought out and planned. No accidents,” one person commented on Kendall and Devin’s photos on Twitter.

Should the romance speculation be true, this isn’t the first time Kendall has dated a basketball player. The daughter of Kris Jenner was previously in relationships with the likes of Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin, while Devin used to be rumored to be hooking up with Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods.