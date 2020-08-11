Kanye West Gives A Shout-Out To Kris Jenner’s Music Taste & Says He “Misses” Jay Z In New Series Of Tweets

Roommates, it appears that Kanye West has had a change of heart regarding his mother-in-law Kris Jenner and also opening up about “missing” his long-time former friend Jay-Z. In a series of new tweets, Kanye publicly complimented Kris Jenner’s music taste—but the most important tweet was the one about Jay-Z and their iconic relationship.

On August 10th, “Watch The Throne,” the album from Kanye West and Jay Z, celebrated its 9th anniversary, which may explain why Kanye was feeling sentimental enough to express his thoughts about Jay Z on Twitter.

Along with a screenshot of their epic performance of “Otis” from the 2011 MTV VMAs, Kanye posted, “Miss my bro…real talk.” This led fans to have “Watch The Throne 2” trending in a matter of minutes, as they continue to hold out hope that the former friends and frequent collaborators will team up again in the near future and give them the follow-up they’ve been waiting almost a decade for.

However, Kanye wasn’t done posting his Twitter thoughts, as he followed up his Jay Z comment hours later with one shouting out Kris Jenner and her ability to make music playlists. He wrote, “My mother in law Kris Jenner… makes the best music playlist.”

This is a surprising change of pace, considering just a few weeks ago he publicly called Kris out for conspiring to have him put away in a hospital—and stated that she was not allowed around his four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Since Kanye and Kim Kardashian are currently away on vacation to repair the issues they have been having lately, it seems that Ye has possibly patched things up with Kris as well.

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!